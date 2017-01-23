2017 Razzie Nominations: Zoolander 2 and Batman v Superman Lead the Pack of the Worst Movies of the Year
Tyler Perry, Dinesh D’Souza, and <em>Gods of Egypt</em> scored nominations.
Somewhere among fiery garbage mess known as 2016 — presidential election notwithstanding, this was the year that gave us lemons like Tarzan and Warcraft in one summer — Zoolander 2 was released. And, in case any more confirmation was needed, it was not great. The Zoolander sequel and Batman v Superman top the list of the misguided passion projects nominated for this year's Razzie Awards, which honor the absolute worst in film. As you might expect if you were subjected to sitting through them in theaters, Gods of Egypt, Dirty Grandpa, and Mother's Day all finally get their due, while Collateral Beauty earned exactly the pithy criticism it deserves with its Worst Screen Combo nod for the "entire cast of once respected actors." See the entire list of nominees below. The "winners" will be announced Saturday, February 25.
Worst Picture
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence
Zoolander No. 2
Worst Actor
Ben Affleck, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Gerard Butler, Gods of Egypt & London Has Fallen
Henry Cavill, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Robert De Niro, Dirty Grandpa
Dinesh D’Souza [as Himself], Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Ben Stiller, Zoolander No. 2
Worst Actress
Megan Fox, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Tyler Perry, Boo! A Madea Halloween
Julia Roberts, Mother’s Day
Becky Turner [as Hillary Clinton], Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Naomi Watts, Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut-In
Shailene Woodley, Divergent Series: Allegiant
Worst Supporting Actress
Julianne Hough, Dirty Grandpa
Kate Hudson, Mother’s Day
Aubrey Plaza, Dirty Grandpa
Jane Seymour, Fifty Shades of Black
Sela Ward, Independence Day: Resurgence
Kristen Wiig, Zoolander No. 2
Worst Supporting Actor
Nicolas Cage, Snowden
Johnny Depp, Alice Through the Looking Glass
Will Ferrell, Zoolander No. 2
Jesse Eisenberg, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Jared Leto, Suicide Squad
Owen Wilson, Zoolander No. 2
Worst Screen Combo
Ben Affleck & His BFF (Baddest Foe Forever) Henry Cavill, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Any 2 Egyptian Gods or Mortals, Gods of Egypt
Johnny Depp & His Vomitously Vibrant Costume, Alice Through the Looking Glass
The Entire Cast of Once Respected Actors, Collateral Beauty
Tyler Perry & That Same Old Worn Out Wig, Boo! A Madea Halloween
Ben Stiller and His BFF (Barely Funny Friend) Owen Wilson, Zoolander No. 2
Worst Director
Dinesh D’Souza and Bruce Schooley, Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Roland Emmerich, Independence Day: Resurgence
Tyler Perry, Boo! A Madea Halloween
Alex Proyas, Gods of Egypt
Zack Snyder, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Ben Stiller, Zoolander No. 2
Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off, or Sequel
Alice Through the Looking Glass
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Dawn of Justice
Fifty Shades of Black
Independence Day: Resurgence
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Zoolander No. 2
Worst Screenplay
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence
Suicide Squad