Here Are Your 2017 SAG Awards Winners
<em>Moonlight,</em> <em>Fences</em> and <em>Stranger Things</em> received top honors.
Though the Screen Actors Guild Awards haven't always drummed up excitement in the past, this year's show seemed to be energized by the hectic week in political headlines. From Julia Louis-Dreyfus delivering a top-notch President Trump impersonation to Mahershala Ali's plea to end persecution, the actors were quick to rally against bullying and the immigration ban. Among the winners for the acting honor were 2017 award-show favorites La La Land, Moonlight, Fences and Hidden Figures. The television winners included performances from The Crown, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, and Stranger Things. See the full list of winners below.
Television
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series
William H. Macy, Shameless
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series
Orange Is the New Black
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series
Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series
Bryan Cranston, All the Way
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series
John Lithgow, The Crown
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series
Claire Foy, The Crown
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series
Stranger Things
Stunt ensemble
Game of Thrones
Motion Pictures
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role
Viola Davis, Fences
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role
Emma Stone, La La Land
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role
Denzel Washington, Fences
Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture
Hidden Figures