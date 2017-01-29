Here Are Your 2017 SAG Awards Winners

Though the Screen Actors Guild Awards haven't always drummed up excitement in the past, this year's show seemed to be energized by the hectic week in political headlines. From Julia Louis-Dreyfus delivering a top-notch President Trump impersonation to Mahershala Ali's plea to end persecution, the actors were quick to rally against bullying and the immigration ban. Among the winners for the acting honor were 2017 award-show favorites La La Land, Moonlight, Fences and Hidden Figures. The television winners included performances from The Crown, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, and Stranger Things. See the full list of winners below.

Television

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series

William H. Macy, Shameless

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series

Orange Is the New Black

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series

Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series

Bryan Cranston, All the Way

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series

John Lithgow, The Crown

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series

Claire Foy, The Crown

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series

Stranger Things

Stunt ensemble

Game of Thrones



Motion Pictures



Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role

Viola Davis, Fences

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role

Emma Stone, La La Land

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role

Denzel Washington, Fences

Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture

Hidden Figures