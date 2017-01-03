Better Call Saul, Deadpool, and More Nab ACE Eddie Nominations

The American Cinema Editors hand out the ACE Eddie awards at the end of this month, and all the expected Oscar front-runners scored nominations. Moonlight, La La Land, and Manchester by the Sea are competing in the two feature film categories. In the Oscars race, though, this might not actually turn out to be an impressive development: Spotlight, last year's Best Picture winner, didn't score an Eddie nomination. The documentary feature category had a pair of wild cards: The Beatles: Eight Days a Week and Netflix's Amanda Knox joined 13th, O.J.: Made in America, and Weiner. On the TV side, Stranger Things had a strong showing with two nominations, but television editors have been watching a lot of Better Call Saul: The AMC show scooped three of the five slots for Best Edited One-Hour Series, Commercial. Here's the full list:



Best Edited Feature Film — Drama

Arrival (Joe Walker)

Hacksaw Ridge (John Gilbert)

Hell or High Water (Jake Roberts)

Manchester by the Sea (Jennifer Lame)

Moonlight (Nat Sanders, Joi McMillon)

Best Edited Feature Film — Comedy

Deadpool (Julian Clarke)

Hail, Caesar! (Roderick Jaynes)

The Jungle Book (Mark Livolsi)

La La Land (Tom Cross)

The Lobster (Yorgos Mavropsaridis)

Best Edited Animated Feature Film

Kubo and the Two Strings (Christopher Murrie)

Moana (Jeff Draheim)

Zootopia (Jeremy Milton, Fabienne Rawley)

Best Edited Documentary — Feature

13th (Spencer Averick)

Amanda Knox (Matthew Hamachek)

The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years (Paul Crowder)

O.J.: Made in America (Bret Granato, Maya Mumma, Ben Sozanski)

Weiner (Eli B. Despres)

Best Edited Documentary (Television)

The Choice 2016 (Steve Audette)

Everything is Copy (Bob Eisenhart)

We Will Rise: Michelle Obama’s Mission to Educate Girls Around the World (Oliver Lief)

Best Edited Half-Hour Series

Silicon Valley “The Uptick” (Brian Merken)

Veep “Morning After” (Steven Rasch)

Veep “Mother” (Shawn Paper)

Best Edited One-Hour Series – Commercial

Better Call Saul “Fifi” (Skip Macdonald)

Better Call Saul “Klick” (Skip Macdonald, Curtis Thurber)

Better Call Saul “Nailed” (Kelley Dixon, Chris McCaleb)

Mr. Robot “eps2.4m4ster-s1ave.aes” (Philip Harrison)

This Is Us “Pilot” (David L. Bertman)

Best Edited One-Hour Series – Non-Commercial

The Crown “Assassins” (Yan Miles)

Game of Thrones “Battle of the Bastards” (Tim Porter)

Stranger Things “Chapter One: The Vanishing of Will Byers” (Dean Zimmerman)

Stranger Things “Chapter Seven: The Bathtub” (Kevin D. Ross)

Westworld “The Original” (Stephen Semel, Marc Jozefowicz)

Best Edited Miniseries or Motion Picture (Non-Theatrical)

All the Way (Carol Littleton)

The Night Of “The Beach” (Jay Cassidy)

The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story “Marcia, Marcia, Marcia” (Adam Penn, Stewart Schill, C. Chi-yoon Chung)

Best Edited Non-Scripted Series

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown “Manila” (Hunter Gross)

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown “Senegal” (Mustafa Bhagat)

Deadliest Catch “First at Sea: Part 2” (Josh Earl, Alexander Rubinow)