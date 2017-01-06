Here’s a Brand New Look at The Good Fight’s Cast in Action
The (new and old) gang's all here.
Fans of The Good Wife have been itching for its CBS All Access spin-off series, The Good Fight, to just begin already. Well, rejoice, because CBS is giving fans a first look at the series, including scenes from the boardroom, the courtroom, and the bedroom, and featuring major players from Wife (Christine Baranski as Diane Lockhart chief among them) and Fight alike. The images tease a series that shares some DNA with its predecessor, but with the added layers of Rose Leslie's Maia (Lockhart's goddaughter, whose character is pivotal in the season's arc), and her parents, portrayed by the luminescent Bernadette Peters and CSI vet Paul Guilfoyle who, per TV Line, are the unofficial "First Family of Chicago." A plot thick with sex, politics, and legal antics? Sounds Good Wife-y ... sorry, Good Fight-y to us.