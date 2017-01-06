Here’s a Brand New Look at The Good Fight’s Cast in Action

Fans of The Good Wife have been itching for its CBS All Access spin-off series, The Good Fight, to just begin already. Well, rejoice, because CBS is giving fans a first look at the series, including scenes from the boardroom, the courtroom, and the bedroom, and featuring major players from Wife (Christine Baranski as Diane Lockhart chief among them) and Fight alike. The images tease a series that shares some DNA with its predecessor, but with the added layers of Rose Leslie's Maia (Lockhart's goddaughter, whose character is pivotal in the season's arc), and her parents, portrayed by the luminescent Bernadette Peters and CSI vet Paul Guilfoyle who, per TV Line, are the unofficial "First Family of Chicago." A plot thick with sex, politics, and legal antics? Sounds Good Wife-y ... sorry, Good Fight-y to us.

Badass lawyer squad: Sarah Steele as Marissa Gold; Rose Leslie as Maia Rindell; Cush Jumbo as Lucca Quinn; Erica Tazel as Barbara Kolstad; Delroy Lindo as Adrian Boseman; Christine Baranski as Diane Lockhart. Photo: Joe Pugliese
Rose Leslie as Maia; Helene Yorke as Amy Breslin. Photo: Patrick Harbron
Christine Baranski as Diane Lockhart; Bernadette Peters as Lenore Rindell; and Paul Guilfoyle as Henry Rindell. Photo: Jeff Neumann
Justin Bartha as Colin; Cush Jumbo as Lucca Quinn. Photo: Patrick Harbron
Lockhart and Quinn, in court. Photo: Patrick Harbron