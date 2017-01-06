Here's Your First Look at The Good Fight's Cast in Action

Fans of The Good Wife have been itching for its CBS All Access spin-off series, The Good Fight, to just begin already for some time now. Well, today TV Line added some fuel to that fire with a gallery of photos giving fans a first look at the series, including scenes from the boardroom, the courtroom, and the bedroom, and featuring major players from Wife (Christine Baranski as Diane Lockhart chief among them) and Fight alike. The images tease a series that shares some DNA with its predecessor, but with the added layers of Rose Leslie's Maia (Lockhart's goddaughter, whose character is pivotal in the season's arc and who is gay), and her parents, portrayed by the luminescent Bernadette Peters and CSI vet Paul Guilfoyle who, per TV Line, are the unofficial "First Family of Chicago" (hinting that Peters or Guilfoyle may be the Windy City's mayor). A plot thick with sex, politics, and legal antics? Sounds Good Wife-y...sorry, Good Fight-y to us. The Good Fight premieres February 19 on CBS All Access.