L.A. Police Department Doesn't Appreciate Stoner Art, Arrests 'Hollyweed' Prankster For Trespassing

Over a week after Los Angeles's iconic "Hollywood" sign was changed to read "Hollyweed," the artist responsible has surrendered to the L.A.P.D. The L.A. Times reports that Zachary Cole Fernandez was booked with trespassing charges and released shortly after with a $1,000 bail. The detectives reportedly had video surveillance of the prankster scaling with ladders and hanging tarps early New Year's Day to change the letters. The list of suspects was presumably shortened when Fernandez, who sometimes uses the name "Jesus Hands," spoke openly to Vice about his reasons for changing the sign which involved promoting "peace and love." He also did not shy away from appearing in a picture with Tommy Chong on Twitter as "the Hollyweed guy." The same prank had been pulled off forty years earlier, also on New Year's Day, by Daniel Finegood.