House of Cards Is Here With an Inauguration Day Teaser and a Typically Optimistic Take on America
Returning May 30.
At this point, the sleazy competence of Netflix’s House of Cards might seem a lot more appealing than whatever is happening in Washington right now. And so, just in time to chill you to the core on Inauguration Day is the trailer for season five of the political drama. With an upside-down flag and some eerie children’s voices, things are looking pretty bad in Underwood's world, but are they as bad as things might become in ours? On May 30, you’ll get to find out.