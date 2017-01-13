National Geographic Is Developing a How to Survive a Plague Miniseries
Finally.
According to Deadline, National Geographic is currently developing David France's How to Survive a Plague: The Inside Story of How Citizens and Science Tamed AIDS into a scripted miniseries. Based on the journalist and filmmaker's 2016 tome, a companion piece to his 2012 documentary of the same name, Nat Geo's How to Survive a Plague will explore the medical activism of ACT UP and TAG (Treatment Action Group), whose members grappled with the medical establishment throughout the '80s and '90s, demanding potentially life-saving drugs be released with abbreviated human trials and creating an underground network to funnel pharmaceuticals to HIV/AIDS patients in need. If the concept of a How to Survive a Plague miniseries is giving you déjà vu, you're not mistaken: ABC optioned France's Oscar-nominated documentary back in 2013 with the same end goal in mind.