Here’s How You Can Livestream Donald Trump’s Inauguration

On Friday, former reality-television star Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States. If you don’t have cable and aren’t Washington-bound to protest or witness the election firsthand, there are still plenty of ways to watch. Major networks like ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC will be livestreaming the events on their websites and YouTube channels. Additionally, sites like YouTube and Twitter have partnered with various news outlets to provide additional livestreaming coverage. Here's how you can watch:



White House Live

The White House will be broadcasting the inauguration with a livestream on their official website.

NBC

NBC will stream the inauguration starting at 10 a.m. ET. Their livestream will be available on NBCNews.com, but also on their YouTube channel, Roku, FireTV, and AppleTV.

CBS

CBS will cover the inauguration activities throughout the day beginning at 7 a.m. ET. Both CBS This Morning and CBS Evening News With Scott Pelley will air live from Washington, D.C. The livestream can be watched on CBS News’ CBSN, the network's 24/7 news livestream channel. CBSN will additionally be streaming Thursday night’s inauguration events.

FOX

Fox News will livestream the ceremony, with anchor Shepard Smith providing commentary, on their website and their app starting at 11 a.m. ET. In order to watch, however, you do need to log in with your TV provider.

Twitter

In partnership with PBS NewsHour, Twitter will livestream Inauguration Day with coverage running from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET. The livestream will be available here on Twitter and is accessible to anyone, regardless of whether or not you have a Twitter account.

YouTube

Various news outlets have partnered with YouTube for inauguration livestreaming. Telemundo, Bloomberg Politics, C-SPAN, ABC, the Washington Post, and also the White House will all air coverage on their respective YouTube channels.

USA Today

USA Today will offer 360-degree, virtual-reality coverage of the inauguration for their “VRtually There” show using multiple VR camera angles that will be positioned along the inaugural parade route and at both the Capitol and the National Mall. Their coverage will begin at 9:30 a.m. ET and can be watched on their YouTube channel.

Politico

The entirety of President-elect Donald Trump’s inaugural ceremony will be livestreamed on Politico’s website.

Democracy Now!

Democracy Now! will provide an inauguration livestream on their site starting at 8 a.m. ET. The site will also be broadcasting live from the Women’s March on Saturday, January 21, starting at 10 a.m.