8:11 p.m.

Father John Misty's Music Video for 'Pure Comedy' Features Donald Trump, John Cena and Some Saucy Cartoons

Life is an absurd spectacle that not even cute animals can save us from.

8:10 p.m.

Netflix Acquires Hulk Hogan/Gawker Doc Nobody Speak: Hulk Hogan, Gawker and Trials of a Free Press

The film is set to screen at Sundance this week.

7:27 p.m.

Neill Blomkamp Says Chances of His Alien Movie Getting Made are 'Slim'

Alien 5 had the support of Sigourney Weaver and James Cameron.

6:11 p.m.

New Edition, But a Familiar Music Biopic

The New Edition Story has a great cast. But by night three, you might be ready to cool it now.

5:38 p.m.

Let Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy Be the Hero to Rid the Internet of Trump Trolls One Facebook Letter at a Time

“If you can trust a reality TV star billionaire when he says, ‘believe me,’ surely you can believe me when I say you're welcome in my bubble.”

5:22 p.m.

Split Was the Weekend’s Box-Office Hit, and Rogue One Reached a Billion Dollars

Split won the weekend, but Hidden Figures and La La Land held steady.

5:19 p.m.

Sean Spicer’s Inauguration Ratings Claims, Fact-checked

Since you asked, Mr. Spicer, there’s plenty of data that suggests the administration’s claim is false.

4:53 p.m.

Arrested Development Might Be Considering Adding a Bunch of Flashbacks to Confuse You Even More in a Possible Season 5

It's quite an idea.

4:51 p.m.

Stephen Colbert to Host the 69th Annual Emmy Awards

The Emmys will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 17.

4:14 p.m.

A Dog’s Purpose Animal Supplier Hits Back Against Animal-Abuse Allegations

"Birds and Animals Unlimited is currently reviewing available footage of these scenes and is evaluating its legal options."

