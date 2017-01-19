I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore Trailer: Melanie Lynskey Is Tired of Assholes
Ruth is having the worst day ever.
Consider this: Melanie Lynskey, Elijah Wood, Jane Levy, and Macon Blair have come together to make one of the Sundance-iest movies of this year’s Sundance Film Festival, and it’s already been snatched up by Netflix for distribution ahead of its premiere. Lynskey plays Ruth, a nursing assistant on the brink of existential collapse who's pushed over the sanity cliff after petty thieves break into her house and steal her grandmother’s silver collection. The upshot, though, is that solving the crime lights a fire under Ruth, and together with her nunchaku-wielding neighbor Tony (Wood), she sets out to find the perp to get back her belongings and regain control over her life. This is the directorial debut of Blair, who served as producer on Blue Ruin and Green Room, so it’s unsurprising that Ruth and Tony end up squaring off with a seedy band of criminals, which includes a supremely methy-looking Jane Levy. Tell your friends: I Don’t Feel at Home will stream on Netflix starting February 24.