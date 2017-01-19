Latest News from Vulture

11 mins ago

Gorillaz’s New Single Drops the Cartoon Act

"Hallelujah Money" drops the Saturday-morning pep to deliver a poignant political message on inauguration’s eve.

13 mins ago

I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore Trailer: Melanie Lynskey Is Tired of Assholes

Ruth is having the worst day ever.

2:29 p.m.

If Brian Littrell Could Have It That Way, the Backstreet Boys Would Be Performing at Trump’s Inauguration

Ain't nothing but a mistake.

2:01 p.m.

Coats Were Invented So That We Could Have This Photo of Donald Glover

His Wired photo shoot serves a look befitting Lando Calrissian.

1:50 p.m.

Let’s Cast the Lewinsky and Versace Seasons of American Crime Story

FX, you’re welcome.

1:36 p.m.

Frontier, Wake Me Up When the Fur Trade Ends

The Netflix series starring Jason Momoa is a snooze.

1:09 p.m.

Trump’s Team Is Reportedly Considering a Budget That Could Cut Arts Funding and Privatize Public Broadcasting

Arts funding might be on Trump's chopping block.

1:02 p.m.

David Blaine Went on an Epic Quest to Learn How to Regurgitate Frogs

He learned his new trick with help from Houdini and a man living in a remote Liberian village.

12:49 p.m.

The Founder Is an Acerbic, Uncomfortably Timely Bite of McDonald’s History

Michael Keaton is sensational as Ray Kroc.

12:23 p.m.

M. Night Shyamalan on Split, Finding the Balance Between Fear and Sentiment, and Why Horror Is So Great Right Now

Horror's resident imagineer has submitted his darkest movie to date.

