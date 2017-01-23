Latest News from Vulture

12 mins ago

Split Was the Weekend’s Box-Office Hit, and Rogue One Reached a Billion Dollars

Split won the weekend, but Hidden Figures and La La Land held steady.

15 mins ago

Sean Spicer’s Inauguration Ratings Claims, Fact-checked

Since you asked, Mr. Spicer, there’s plenty of data that suggests the administration’s claim is false.

4:53 p.m.

Arrested Development Might Be Considering Adding a Bunch of Flashbacks to Confuse You Even More in a Possible Season 5

It's quite an idea.

4:51 p.m.

Stephen Colbert to Host the 69th Annual Emmy Awards

The Emmys will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 17.

4:14 p.m.

A Dog’s Purpose Animal Supplier Hits Back Against Animal-Abuse Allegations

"Birds and Animals Unlimited is currently reviewing available footage of these scenes and is evaluating its legal options."

4:11 p.m.

The I, Tonya Movie Has Found Its Nancy Kerrigan

Caitlin Carver will play Harding's on-ice nemesis.

4:10 p.m.

Why Sundance Fell in Love With the Gay Romance Call Me by Your Name

The Armie Hammer drama got a standing ovation.

3:47 p.m.

SNL Writer Katie Rich Suspended for Barron Trump Tweet

The tweet prompted criticism across the political spectrum.

3:36 p.m.

The FBI Is Reviewing the Sundance Film Festival Cyberattack

A hack that shut down box offices on Saturday is being looked into.

2:57 p.m.

My Super Sweet 16 Is Returning to MTV for a Whole New Generation of Tantrums

Take out your T-Mobile Sidekicks and dial your under-appreciated mother/party planner.

Load More