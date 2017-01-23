The I, Tonya Movie Has Found Its Nancy Kerrigan
Caitlin Carver will play Harding's on-ice nemesis.
Crucial news update: The Tonya Harding biopic I, Tonya has cast its Nancy Kerrigan, according to Deadline. Relative newcomer Caitlin Carver, with her dark brown hair and appropriately bold eyebrows, will be on the receiving end of Jeff Gillooly’s collapsible police baton in the Olympic figure skating drama from star and producer Margot Robbie. Robbie, of course, has recently been spotted on set in a formidable body suit to more convincingly fill out the muscular build of Harding, while Sebastian Stan will play Gillooly. Before too long we will surely see them in their skating sequins, with Robbie rolling out her best tears of failure face and Carver recreating the legendary moment from the Lillehammer games in which Kerrigan was filmed screaming in pain lying on the ground following a violent knee shot from Harding co-conspirator Gillooly. Ryan Murphy must be fuming that Robbie’s LuckyChap production company snapped up this story before he had a chance to put it in Feud.