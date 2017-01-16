The Internet Noticed Rob Schneider's Attempt to Impart MLK Wisdom on Civil Rights Leader John Lewis

When Rob Schneider heard of the dispute between President-elect Donald Trump and Georgia Representative John Lewis, he seemed to understand that it was his duty as a noted film thespian to weigh in — unfortunately, everyone else seemed to disagree. Over the weekend leading up to Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Lewis, a noted Civil Rights activist who marched beside Dr. King in Selma, Alabama, told the press that he would not go to the upcoming inauguration and saw Trump's electoral win as "illegitimate" in light of Russian hacking. Trump, of course, fired back, and called the former Freedom Rider, who was brutally beaten by police for his peaceful activism, as "all talk."

Schneider, an artist perhaps best known as American luminary Adam Sandler's second best movie friend, went ahead and gave his advice to Lewis by calling on King's memory in a Tweet: "Rep. Lewis. You are a great person. But Dr. King didn't give in to his anger or his hurt. That is how he accomplished & won Civil Rights." The internet was quick to counter, with many accusing Schneider of "whitesplaining" MLK, while others piled on Schneider's repuation for sticking to offensive stereotrypes when playing characters of other ethnicities. Read the tweets below.



Rep. Lewis. You are a great person. But Dr. King didn't give in to his anger or his hurt. That is how he accomplished & won Civil Rights. — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) January 16, 2017

Everyone is giving Rob Schneider a hard time for his tweet to Rep. Lewis, but look at all he's done for Asian, Latino, and Women's Rights. pic.twitter.com/xoATCTjiT8 — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) January 16, 2017

I almost forgot Rob Schneider's tireless work for Native Americans. pic.twitter.com/S6CrEgjn45 — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) January 16, 2017

Rob Schneider lecturing @repjohnlewis is the most embarrassing thing he's ever done. Yes, this includes The Animal. — Wil Wheaton (@wilw) January 16, 2017

Duce Bigalow: Ignorant Juggalo. — Wil Wheaton (@wilw) January 16, 2017

Behind every awful Trump decision is Rob Schneider whispering to him "You can doooooo it" — Mike Lawrence (@TheMikeLawrence) January 17, 2017

.@RobSchneider don't whitesplain mlk to the man who literally sat at the table with mlk pic.twitter.com/oAg4VqlEb4 — Oliver Willis (@owillis) January 16, 2017

Rob Schneider is allowed to voice his opinion if people in the entertainment industry are too it's only fair — adam pally (@adampally) January 16, 2017

True story: I started watching Rob Schneider's show on Netflix to amuse myself. I'd watch a few minutes here & there, before going to bed. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) January 16, 2017

It's epic awfulness was breathtaking. Just stunning. After a few weeks of watching it here & there, I wanted to see how many eps in I was. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) January 16, 2017

I assumed I was 4 eps in. I checked. I was 15 mins into episode 1. It was so bad that it warped space & time. It made the earth spin slower. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) January 16, 2017