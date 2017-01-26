One of Iran's Most Prominent Actresses Is Boycotting the Oscars to Protest Donald Trump’s Visa Ban
"Trump's visa ban for Iranians is racist."
On Wednesday, Donald Trump made good on his campaign threats to target Muslims wishing to enter the United States with a proposed ban on granting new visas to people from Muslim-majority countries (among other "extreme" immigration crackdowns). A day later, Hollywood is making good on Meryl Streep's call to action at the Golden Globes to do its part in "safeguarding the truth. Trump's visa ban for Iranians is racist," she tweeted on Thursday. "Whether this will include a cultural event or not, I won't attend the
#AcademyAwards 2017 in protest." Her film's director, Asghar Farhadi, previously won for Iran in this category for A Separation in 2012. Iran – along with Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen – has been shortlisted for Trump's visa ban.
Trump's visa ban for Iranians is racist. Whether this will include a cultural event or not,I won't attend the #AcademyAwards 2017 in protest pic.twitter.com/CW3EF6mupo— Taraneh Alidoosti (@t_alidoosti) January 26, 2017