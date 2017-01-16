Latest News from Vulture

12 mins ago

The Bachelor Recap: Make Corinne Great Again

What are the Backstreet Boys doing in this episode?

12:22 a.m.

LCD Soundsystem's Front Man James Murphy Says New Album Will 'Be Done Soon'

"Still working on it."

12:00 a.m.

Timeless Recap: Americana Horror Story

Let's talk about Harry Houdini and the Murder Castle.

Yesterday at 11:56 p.m.

Isabelle Huppert Receives French Cinema Award for Reminding You About the General Awesome of French Movies

Awarded at France's Culture Ministry.

Yesterday at 11:28 p.m.

America's Next Top Model Recap: Total Knockout

Tyra may be missed, but these ANTM judges are plenty charming.

Yesterday at 11:15 p.m.

Tom Hardy Is Acting Coy About How Much He Obviously Wants to Fulfill Your Fantasies and Play James Bond

"If you talk about it you’re automatically out of the race.

Yesterday at 10:20 p.m.

Mark Hamill Recorded Trump's John Lewis Tweets as the Joker, Is Pretty Much Going One-to-One With This Bit Now

Hope he has four to eight years left in him.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

The Young Pope Recap: For Whom the Kangaroo Tolls

There's no business like pope business.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

So, Was That a Real Kangaroo on The Young Pope?

Hark, a wild kanga appears.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Vanderpump Rules Recap: Tenacious D

What is Kristen doing in a sketch comedy show?

