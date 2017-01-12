Jackie, Beyoncé, and La La Land Get Costume Guild Nominations

Chanel lent Jackie's costume designer a helping hand in re-creating the First Lady's iconic pink tweed suit, and it worked: The movie's most memorable costume has earned the biopic one of five nominations for the Costume Guild Awards' period-film awards. CGA winners aren't a sure sign of an Oscar win, but guild glory is never a bad thing. Other notable nominees: Front-runner La La Land scored a contemporary-film nomination, going up against Lion, Captain Fantastic, Nocturnal Animals, and Absolutely Fabulous. In the fantasy-film pool, Kubo and the Two Strings is the first-ever animated movie to score a guild nomination for the puppets' costumes. On the short-form side, Lemonade's "Hold Up" sequence scored a nomination for Beyoncé's now-iconic off-the-shoulder yellow gown. The awards will be handed out February 21. See the full list of nominees below:

Excellence in Contemporary Film:

Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie – Rebecca Hale

Captain Fantastic – Courtney Hoffman

La La Land – Mary Zophres

Lion – Cappi Ireland

Nocturnal Animals – Arianne Phillips

Excellence in Period Film:

The Dressmaker – Marion Boyce, Margot Wilson

Florence Foster Jenkins – Consolata Boyle

Hail, Caesar! – Mary Zophres

Hidden Figures – Renee Ehrlich Kalfus

Jackie – Madeline Fontaine

Excellence in Fantasy Film:

Doctor Strange – Alexandra Byrne

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – Colleen Atwood

Kubo and the Two Strings – Deborah Cook

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children – Colleen Atwood

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – David Crossman, Glyn Dillion

Outstanding Contemporary Television Series:

American Horror Story: Roanoke – Lou Eyrich, Helen Huang

Empire – Paolo Nieddu

Grace & Frankie – Allyson B. Fanger

House of Cards – Johanna Argan, Kemal Harris

Transparent – Marie Schley

Outstanding Period Television Series:

The Crown – Michele Clapton

Penny Dreadful – Gabriella Pescucci

Stranger Things, Series – Kimberly Adams, Malgosia Turzanska

Westworld, Pilot – Trish Summerville

Westworld, Series – Ane Crabtree

Outstanding Fantasy Television Series:

Game of Thrones – Michele Clapton, April Ferry

The Man in the High Castle – J.R. Hawbaker

Once Upon a Time – Eduardo Castro

Sleepy Hollow – Mairi Chisholm

The Walking Dead – Eulyn C. Womble

Excellence in Short Form Design:

Beyoncé: “Hold Up” – B. Åkerlund

Dos Equis: “The Most Interesting Man in the World - Mission to Mars” – Julie Vogel

Dos Equis: “The New Most Interesting Man in the World Traverses the Sand and the Serengeti” – Liz Botes

H&M: “Come Together” featuring Adrien Brody, directed by Wes Anderson – Milena Canonero

Pepsi: “Momotaro” Episode Four, featuring Jude Law — Ami Goodheart