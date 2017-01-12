Jackie, Beyoncé, and La La Land Get Costume Guild Nominations
<em>Lemonade</em>'s "Hold Up" sequence scored a nomination for Beyoncé's off-the-shoulder yellow gown.
Chanel lent Jackie's costume designer a helping hand in re-creating the First Lady's iconic pink tweed suit, and it worked: The movie's most memorable costume has earned the biopic one of five nominations for the Costume Guild Awards' period-film awards. CGA winners aren't a sure sign of an Oscar win, but guild glory is never a bad thing. Other notable nominees: Front-runner La La Land scored a contemporary-film nomination, going up against Lion, Captain Fantastic, Nocturnal Animals, and Absolutely Fabulous. In the fantasy-film pool, Kubo and the Two Strings is the first-ever animated movie to score a guild nomination for the puppets' costumes. On the short-form side, Lemonade's "Hold Up" sequence scored a nomination for Beyoncé's now-iconic off-the-shoulder yellow gown. The awards will be handed out February 21. See the full list of nominees below:
Excellence in Contemporary Film:
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie – Rebecca Hale
Captain Fantastic – Courtney Hoffman
La La Land – Mary Zophres
Lion – Cappi Ireland
Nocturnal Animals – Arianne Phillips
Excellence in Period Film:
The Dressmaker – Marion Boyce, Margot Wilson
Florence Foster Jenkins – Consolata Boyle
Hail, Caesar! – Mary Zophres
Hidden Figures – Renee Ehrlich Kalfus
Jackie – Madeline Fontaine
Excellence in Fantasy Film:
Doctor Strange – Alexandra Byrne
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – Colleen Atwood
Kubo and the Two Strings – Deborah Cook
Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children – Colleen Atwood
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – David Crossman, Glyn Dillion
Outstanding Contemporary Television Series:
American Horror Story: Roanoke – Lou Eyrich, Helen Huang
Empire – Paolo Nieddu
Grace & Frankie – Allyson B. Fanger
House of Cards – Johanna Argan, Kemal Harris
Transparent – Marie Schley
Outstanding Period Television Series:
The Crown – Michele Clapton
Penny Dreadful – Gabriella Pescucci
Stranger Things, Series – Kimberly Adams, Malgosia Turzanska
Westworld, Pilot – Trish Summerville
Westworld, Series – Ane Crabtree
Outstanding Fantasy Television Series:
Game of Thrones – Michele Clapton, April Ferry
The Man in the High Castle – J.R. Hawbaker
Once Upon a Time – Eduardo Castro
Sleepy Hollow – Mairi Chisholm
The Walking Dead – Eulyn C. Womble
Excellence in Short Form Design:
Beyoncé: “Hold Up” – B. Åkerlund
Dos Equis: “The Most Interesting Man in the World - Mission to Mars” – Julie Vogel
Dos Equis: “The New Most Interesting Man in the World Traverses the Sand and the Serengeti” – Liz Botes
H&M: “Come Together” featuring Adrien Brody, directed by Wes Anderson – Milena Canonero
Pepsi: “Momotaro” Episode Four, featuring Jude Law — Ami Goodheart