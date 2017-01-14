Jackie Evancho’s Transgender Sister Defends Her Inauguration Performance

You're probably well aware at this point that Donald Trump's upcoming presidential inauguration is greatly lacking in much prominent A-list talent, with the transition team now in damage control mode by choosing to label the event as one with a "soft sensuality." Former America's Got Talent contestant Jackie Evancho is one of a few performers booked for the political gig — she'll be singing the National Anthem — and despite a notable amount of backlash to get the teen singer to withdraw from performing, Evancho recently discussed why she should do it for her country, insisting that people are hating on her "for the wrong reason." Now, Evancho's transgender sister, Juliet, is voicing support for her sister, saying it's an opportunity that she simply couldn't pass up. "The way I look at it is, Jackie is singing for our country, and it's an honor for her to be singing in front of so many people," she told CBS Sunday Morning. "So I feel that's really where I look at it. And that's where I'm going to leave it right now." Born Jacob, Juliet is currently leading a lawsuit against their local Pennsylvania school district over the right to use women's bathrooms. She will not be attending the inauguration due to "prior engagements."

Jackie, who has described herself as a strong advocate for LGBTQ rights in the past, also expounded a bit more on her decision to perform. "I hope to just kind of make everyone forget about rivals and politics for a second and just think about America and the pretty song that I'm singing," she said. "I'm hoping that I can bring people together." Let the countdown begin.