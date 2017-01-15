James Cameron Is Making a Docuseries About the History of Sci-Fi for AMC

James Cameron is about to put decades of on-the-job training to use. The innovative director behind such films as The Terminator, Aliens, and Avatar is bringing a docuseries about the history and evolution of sci-fi to AMC. James Cameron’s Story of Science Fiction will use six installments to take on several of humanity's "Big Questions" and the way sci-fi has dealt with those issues throughout its development. Of the show, Cameron says, "With this series, we are going back to the origins of sci-fi, following the DNA of these ideas back to the source. Without Jules Verne and H.G. Wells there wouldn’t have been Ray Bradbury or Robert A. Heinlein, and without them, there wouldn’t be Lucas, Spielberg, Ridley Scott or me." James Cameron’s Story of Science Fiction is set to debut some time in 2018, presumably with subsequent seasons dropping a timely once a decade or so thereafter.