James Corden Remembers George Michael, Recounts the Invention of Carpool Karaoke

In the time since his passing last week at the age of 53, pop star George Michael has been remembered for his musical talent and as a gay icon, but as James Corden discussed in his tribute to Michael on The Late Late Show last night, he's also responsible for helping create the runaway hit that is Carpool Karaoke. Corden has discussed the history of the sketch, which began with a bit he and Michael did for Comic Relief in 2011, but there's a special poignancy in seeing him recount the story now, especially as you can tell just how much George Michael meant to Corden as a boy. Plus, the story has a great kicker: Mariah Carey, after seeing the original clip, told Corden, “If it’s good enough for George, then it’s good enough for me.”