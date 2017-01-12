James Corden to Join Ocean’s 8; Will Hopefully Also Wear Fabulous Coats
He'll play a meddling insurance investigator.
As you spend the next year Googling “Ocean’s 8 coats” for photos of Cate Blanchett, Sandra Bullock, Rihanna, Sarah Paulson, Helena Bonham Carter, Mindy Kaling, Awkwafina, and Anne Hathaway enrobed in fabulous outerwear, it's likely you'll soon start getting results featuring somebody new: James Corden. Deadline reports that the plucky late-night man will play an insurance investigator who starts sniffing around the magnificent eight as they prepare to carry out their New York heist. Since he's just a stuffed-shirt insurance guy, it's unlikely that Corden's character will have access to the most lavish jackets like the rest of the cast, but we can still hold out hope.