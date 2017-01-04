Making a What Would Diplo Do? TV Show Is Apparently Something James Van Der Beek Will Do

Fans of the great TV sitcom Don't Trust the B in Apartment 23 and the slightly less great procedural CSI: Cyber can rest assured that it won't be long before James Van Der Beek's occasionally tearful face graces our screens once again. Deadline reports that Van Der Beek has signed on to executive produce, write, and star in a scripted drama currently titled What Would Diplo Do? with the help of the DJ himself. Viceland has ordered six episodes of the series, which will serve as a suitably hip first scripted offering from the fledgling cable channel. Described as "Louie meets WorldStar HipHop crossed with This Is Spinal Tap," the series will star Van Der Beek as a fictionalized version of Diplo himself, a "guy who can bring 60,000 people to their feet … but kind of sucks one-on-one." Van Der Beek has previously inhabited the character in a parody video Diplo shared earlier last year. Who would've thought that cute little Dawson would grow up to make TV show that's so very lit, fam?