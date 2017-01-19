Jane Lynch to Play Janet Reno in Discovery’s Unabomber Series Manifesto
It's been a while since America had a Janet Reno dance party.
Not since Will Farrell shimmied up a storm and dazzled the nation with some sweet science on SNL has television had a sufficient amount of former Attorney General Janet Reno. According to The Hollywood Reporter, all that's about to change, now that Jane Lynch has been cast to portray the late Reno for Discovery's scripted Unabomber drama Manifesto. Lynch's version of the late Clinton administration staple, who died in November 2016, joins the eight-episode limited series alongside Sam Worthington's FBI agent Jim "Fitz" Fitzgerald and Paul Bettany as the titular terrorist Ted Kaczynski. Production starts January 30, so you've still got plenty of time to get your one blue dress dry-cleaned and your pearls shined up to a glossy sheen.