Jenna Bush Hager Apologizes for ‘Hidden Fences’ Snafu: ‘It Was a Mistake’

Last night's Golden Globes got off to a rocky start even before host Jimmy Fallon's teleprompter broke. Earlier on the red carpet, Jenna Bush Hager accidentally referred to Hidden Figures as "Hidden Fences" while interviewing Pharrell, kicking off a trend that continued later in the night when Michael Keaton made the exact same mix-up. Bush appeared on Today on Monday morning to apologize for her mistake, saying she has seen both Hidden Figures and Fences, knows they're two completely separate films, and says the "electricity" of her first-ever red carpet caused the snafu. "If I offended people, I'm deeply sorry. It was a mistake, because ya'll know I'm not perfect," she says. "Authentic, but a human. And what I didn't wanna do is make anybody feel lesser than who they are. I apologize to both the cast and Pharrell. I hope we can all move on." Al Roker chimed in, calling media and Twitter attacks against Bush "cheap shots" and adding that he makes similar gaffes all the time, like mistaking Jessica Biel for Jessica Alba mid-interview just last night. Hollywood is confusing!