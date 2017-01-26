Jerry Seinfeld Lands in Hot Water Over Bozo Black Lives Matter Tweet

In some of the most non-Bee Movie-tangent attention Twitter has ever paid Jerry Seinfeld, the comedian is facing a swift backlash after using Black Lives Matter as the punchline in a bad tweet. The tweet was a promotional one that had Seinfeld hyping an upcoming Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee episode that features Lewis Black. It seems that once the pun struck Seinfeld, he could not turn away, writing, "New! Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee ... Lewis Black. Black’s life matters." Beyond the general groan it elicited, the tweet struck the wrong nerve in critics, particularly given Seinfeld's lack of vocal support for the Black Lives Matter movement itself. Indeed, the last time Seinfeld found himself in hot water, it was 2015 and he was declaring, "I have no interest in gender or race or anything like that." At the time, Seinfeld argued against all of the rampant and "creepy" political correctness, and it's safe to say the objections to his tweet won't have him changing his tune.



New!

Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee

Lewis Black.

Black’s life matters.

@Acura! https://t.co/MDGxxNNjgz — Jerry Seinfeld (@JerrySeinfeld) January 26, 2017

@JerrySeinfeld @Acura Who's writing your tweets now? The Breitbart humor section staff? — Benjamin Siemon (@BenjaminJS) January 26, 2017