6:53 p.m.

ABC Green Lights Another ShondaLand Pilot, And Yes it Involves Personal Intrigue and the Legal System

It's not TV. It's ShondaLand.

6:20 p.m.

Discussion Over: Nelly Was Bigger Than Drake

Let me just quickly outline 697 reasons why Nelly reached heights Drake can only dream of.

6:15 p.m.

Jerry Seinfeld Signs Netflix Development Deal That Includes Stand-Up Specials and Original Comedy Programming

Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee will move from Crackle to Netflix this year.

5:43 p.m.

Of Course Fiona Apple Made a Trump-Shaming Rallying Cry for the Women’s March

It grabs him by the ahem.

5:08 p.m.

5 Best New Songs of the Week

The xx are back with another emotional wallop.

4:35 p.m.

USA Network Picks Up Jessica Biel’s New Anthology Series The Sinner

This will mark Biel's first series-regular role in 15 years.

4:25 p.m.

Former Apprentice Contestant Summer Zervos Sues Trump for Defamation

Zervos accused Trump of sexual misconduct last fall.

4:18 p.m.

Sam Moore, Formerly of Soul Duo Sam and Dave, Agrees to Perform for Trump

The Grammy Award–winning singer will perform at the Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration.

3:27 p.m.

White Men Can’t Jump Is Getting a Remake from Black-ish’s Creator

It ain't no thing but a chicken wing on a string.

3:22 p.m.

E! Insists Tom Cruise and Scientology Are Not the Inspiration for The Arrangement

No, it's about that other celebrity marriage arranged by a cult.

