Jerry Seinfeld Signs Netflix Development Deal That Includes Stand-Up Specials and Original Comedy Programming
<em>Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee</em> will move from Crackle to Netflix this year.
Netflix is carving out a big space for Jerry Seinfeld. The comedian will be moving his series Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee to the streaming service as part of a large overall deal that includes two stand-up specials by him as well as the development of scripted and non-scripted comedy content. Comedians In Cars has aired for nine seasons on the digital service Crackle, from Sony, and this will likely be a tough blow for the burgeoning original content provider. Season 10 will arrive on Netflix with a 24-episode order later this year, along with the first of Seinfeld’s comedy specials.