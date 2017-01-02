Jesse Williams on How He Plans to Approach 2017 and His BET Speech

Last year was chock-full of memorable speeches, including actor and activist Jesse Williams's remarks at the BET Awards in June. In accepting the Humanitarian Award, Williams gave a stirring speech about black lives. In an interview with NPR’s All Things Considered on December 31, he talked about that speech and his plans for the new year. Here are some highlights.

Williams says his BET speech was an opportunity to address the issues at hand.

"You know, I wasn't winning an acting or music award, I was being awarded — or being acknowledged, I prefer to say — for work being done in the space of human rights and civil rights and general public consciousness ... I felt the energy in the room and kind of surfed it."

He explained that he didn’t anticipate or care about the reaction.

"I don't want to be on the cover of your magazine. I don't want to turn into a celebrity for that reason. I wanted to let the words simmer. I wanted people to spend some time trying to figure — like a novel or something — what does it mean to you? What do those words mean to you?

Later, he talked about turning a wider eye to his creative endeavors this year.