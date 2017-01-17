USA Network Picks Up Jessica Biel’s New Anthology Series The Sinner
This will mark Biel's first series-regular role in 15 years.
For the first time since the end of 7th Heaven in 2007, Jessica Biel is returning for a regular stint on TV. USA Network has ordered The Sinner, which Biel stars in and executive produces, to series. The crime thriller is the opening-act season for what’s been billed as an anthology series, and it follows a woman (Biel) who carries out an act of violence with no discernable motivation, as well as the investigator (played by Bill Pullman) who becomes dead set on figuring out why she did it. The Sinner, based on the book by Petra Hammesfahr, is the first show to get picked up by USA in 2017.