The Big Bang Theory’s Jim Parsons Is Doing a Radio Show About Politics, Which Isn’t Rocket Science
Called “Jim Parsons Is Too Stupid for Politics.”
On The Big Bang Theory, Jim Parsons plays an expert physicist, even though (apologies for the real shocker here) he is not an expert physicist. Now, Parsons will once again make a foray into something he knows nothing about, with a new radio show called “Jim Parsons Is Too Stupid for Politics.” The series, premiering on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen–led Radio Andy, will kick off on January 20 and introduce listeners, and Parsons himself, to the current political climate with the help of some political insiders. It's all pretty fitting, as we're about to have a president who knows very little about politics.