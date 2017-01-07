There’s No Woman to Blame for Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville Musical Coming to Broadway
Nibble on spongecake and watch the sun bake in celebration.
Rejoice, east coast Parrotheads. The New York Times is reporting that Escape to Margaritaville, a musical inspired by Jimmy Buffet's island escapism classic "Margaritaville," will be opening on Broadway in spring 2018. The musical — fully backed and supported by the six string strummin' Buffet — will be setting sail to New York after its previously-announced May 2017 premiere at the La Jolla Playhouse in California, followed by a short national tour stopping in New Orleans, Houston, and Chicago. Revolving around "a part-time bartender and singer named Tully who thinks he has life figured out until a tourist steals his heart," Buffet will feature some of his classic tunes in the show, as well as compose new original songs. Please, tourists, do not cover yourself in oil while attending any of the performances.