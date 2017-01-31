Jimmy Fallon's Donald Trump Reveals the Secret Behind His Presidency: A Giant Wheel of Terrible Decisions
Luckily he hasn't landed on "Nuke the Moon Just to See What Happens" yet.
Last night on The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon roasted President Donald Trump on his recent flurry of Executive Orders and cabinet picks. On the other hand, he also gifted President Trump with the idea of a four-year Oval Office livestream, so it all checks and balances out. Fallon's sleepy-eyed version of Trump walked the American people though his decision-making process, which involves spinning a Price Is Right-style wheel and nah, nope, that's pretty much it. All joking aside,, we could do worse for a Supreme Court Justice than the wickedly talented Adele Dazeem.