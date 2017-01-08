Jimmy Fallon Ribs Donald Trump Over the Popular Vote at the Golden Globes
Noted Donald Trump hair-ruffler Jimmy Fallon veered into the political in his opening monologue at the Golden Globes Sunday night. Among a few Trump sideswipes, Fallon joked that even Florence Foster Jenkins, the terrible singer famously portrayed by nominee Meryl Streep, would turn down the chance to perform at Trump's inauguration. "This is the Golden Globes," Fallon said. "One of the few places left where America still honors the popular vote." At this moment, Trump is readying his tweeting finger, praying that the Globes tank in the ratings.