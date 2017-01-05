Jimmy Kimmel Is Rich Enough to Ruin Your Life With Giant Teddy Bears
Mutually assured plushtruction.
Once a commensurate prankster becomes a millionaire, he or she will always be teetering on a knife's edge between awesome uncle/aunt and Batman villain. One minute you're laughing at his catastrophic twerk videos, the next you're eating your way through the soft plush underbelly of the five gigantic teddy bears that have trapped you and your children inside your home. Oh, you don't have to eat the filling of all those giant bears, but clearly you aren't great at thinking things through, as evidenced by your decision to provoke Jimmy Kimmel in the first place. Sorry. Those bears are your family's home now.