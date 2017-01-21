Latest News from Vulture

13 mins ago

Jimmy Kimmel Pledges to Keep Taking Truth to Power By Gleefully Mocking President Trump

"I ... do solemnly swear to faithfully satirize, criticize, lampoon, and harpoon the president of the United States."

9:58 a.m.

T.I. Urges the Oppressed to Mount a Stronger Resistance in New Open Letter

"Everything cannot be blamed on THE SYSTEM."

1:05 a.m.

Jessica Williams' Wonderful Response When Asked if She Misses The Daily Show

NPR and the spa, please.

12:05 a.m.

The One Thing Michael Showalter Says Every Romantic Comedy Needs

It's simple, really.

Yesterday at 11:38 p.m.

Stephen Colbert Reviews Trump's Inaugural Speech on Late Show: ‘Like Lincoln Huffing Paint Thinner’

President of the United States of American Carnage

Yesterday at 11:25 p.m.

Kristen Stewart Makes a Mysterious Splash at Sundance With Her Directorial Debut

What was it about? Well ...

Yesterday at 10:40 p.m.

Witchblade Is Not Quite a Witch and Not Quite a Blade, But to Answer Your Question, It Might Be a TV Reboot

Witchblade is sort of a blade, but it is also a bracelet that is an alien.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Recap: Devil Winds

Like all the best CXG episodes, this is a jukebox musical about human frailty.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Sleepy Hollow Recap: Heads Will Roll

A humble suggestion: Sleepy Hollow should rebuild around Crane, Jenny, and Jake.

Yesterday at 9:24 p.m.

Frank Ocean Thinks It Would Have Been ‘Equally Presidential’ If Obama Had Walked Out of Trump's Inaugural Address

"The majority knows man, we know you did good."

