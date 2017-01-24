John Cena Will Brave Green Slime to Host Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards
The children have chosen.
Who do children admire more than anybody else in the world? Slightly older big kids, obviously. Which is why Nickelodeon's move to tap 2016's Teen Choice Awards host John Cena for the upcoming Kids' Choice Awards is inspired. The megapopular WWE wrestler, whose acting career includes several R-rated comedies young, impressionable humans probably shouldn't be watching (Trainwreck, Sisters), has become something of a go-to choice this past year for hosting duties (he also took the lead at the non-child-related ESPY Awards). And really, given his charm and killer jawline, who can blame award shows? The Kids' Choice Awards air on March 11.