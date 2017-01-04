John Hodgman to Embrace His Nonfiction Side and Release New Book, Vacationland

John Hodgman — actor, humorist, author, all around great guy — has announced that he will be releasing his first nonfiction book, titled Vacationland, which will be an "expansion" of Hodgman's comedy tour that goes by the same name. As the fourth (and the first strictly non-satirical) book from Hodgman, Vacationland will collect an assortment of his humorous autobiographical essays about the highs and lows of aging, fatherhood, and travel. "For once I am not lying. Vacationland will be a book. The AP describes it as a spiritual journey to New England and middle age," Hodgman wrote on his Tumblr, also saying that it has an expected October release date. "They did not accept my language John Hodgman Tells Absolutely, Maybe Awfully True Stories As He Sprints Toward Death in Emotionally and Literally Cold Places." Honestly, that sounds great to us.