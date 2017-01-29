John Legend Decries Muslim Ban: ‘Our Vision of America Is Directly Antithetical to That of President Trump’

John Legend spoke at the Producers Guild of America Awards on Saturday evening, using the platform to condemn Donald Trump's executive order banning refugees and people from seven predominantly Muslim countries. Explaining that he felt "conflicted" about attending an awards ceremony in the midst of "what's happening in the streets," Legend said, "Our America is big, it is free, and it is open to dreamers of all races, all countries, all religions. Our vision of America is directly antithetical to that of President Trump. I want to specifically tonight reject his vision and affirm that America has to be better than that." Legend also reminded the crowd of their own responsibility to resist, noting, "There's a lot of money and power in this room, and I hope you will all you use it for something good." Legend was one of several attendees, including Thandie Newton and Colin Firth, to decry the ban, while Celebrity Apprentice producer Mark Burnett, infamous for allegedly possessing potentially damaging Trump tapes, received several boos while onstage. Watch Legend's invective against Trump above.