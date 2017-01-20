John Mayer's The Search for Everything Wave One EP Is Here
With promises of "more to come."
The auditory accompaniment to some funky faces is here. The Search for Everything Wave One, John Mayer's first debut in three years, has arrived. The four-song EP features the previously released "Love on the Weekend" among the included tuneage. And measly though the offering may seem, Mayer promises it's but a taste of more to come. Tweeting about the release, Mayer wrote, "My heart’s racing. These songs represent literally hundreds of hours of living inside of these little worlds. And more to come." But, hey, loyal listeners of the world, no pressure. Give the pop-rockin' tunes a listen below.
