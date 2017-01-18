John Oliver Won't Let Larry David Steal His Thunder Promoting Last Week Tonight's Season 4 Premiere
Larry David has a Popsicle in this promo!
Last Week Tonight's return to HBO for season 4 is nigh, but that doesn't mean John Oliver is allowed to sit on the Iron Throne. Or anywhere near it. The promo teases LWT's fourth season with nods to some other returning hits: Game of Thrones, Silicon Valley, and Curb Your Enthusiasm, which is coming back after a five-year hiatus. (We know you've spent that time longing for some awkward moments and general discomfort.) Is this promo teasing any real cameos? Because we'd ship John Oliver and LD. The new season of Last Week Tonight returns Sunday, February 12 at 11 p.m.