Jon Hamm Misses Mad Men So Much He’s Parodying Don Draper on SpongeBob SquarePants

Jon Hamm post–Mad Men is kind of like a newly retired suburban dad. He really loved that old job. It gave him everything he has, and while he’s excited to focus his time on the things he really cares about, he doesn’t totally know what that means yet. So for now, he’s just tinkering. In addition to stints on The Last Man on Earth, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, the Wet Hot American Summer revival, a role in the recent Sundance movie Marjorie Prime, and those Turbo Tax commercials where he instructs everyday people to “Get their taxes won,” Hamm will soon be found all the way down in Bikini Bottom, presumably making life harder for SpongeBob SquarePants. With animated art imitating real-life art, Hamm will play Don Grouper, an ad executive Mr. Krabs brings on to help him sling frozen Krabby Patties. Naturally, Hamm’s Grouper is debonair and dashing (for a cartoon fish) and promises a future that smells like money. This new promo for the show features a very Draper-esque narration laid over an SpongeBob-style homage to the Mad Men opening credits. It’s unknown whether or not he will reduce Mr. Krabs to tears by appealing to his sense of nostalgia and wounded inner child.