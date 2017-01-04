Netflix Is Feeding the Non-Stop JonBenét Ramsey Frenzy With a New Documentary

If CBS, A&E, NBC, or Lifetime didn't give you enough information to satisfy your newfound fascination with the JonBenét Ramsey case, Netflix is here to offer one more program pegged to the 20th anniversary of her death. The streaming network has announced it has acquired the rights to Kitty Green's upcoming hybrid documentary-narrative feature Casting JonBenet, which is described as a "sly and stylized exploration of the world's most sensational child-murder case." While Green did not have direct access to any of the Ramsey family members or police officers who worked on the case, she and her team instead traveled to the Ramsey's hometown in Colorado to "elicit responses, reflections and even performances from the local community," and to also examine how the legacy of the gruesome murder shaped the attitudes and behavior of the townspeople. The doc — again, which is a hybrid of fiction and nonfiction — will be premiering at Sundance later this month, with a launch date and short theatrical run expected sometime in the spring.