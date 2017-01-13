Urban Myths Canceled That Joseph Fiennes–As–Michael Jackson Episode, Meaning That Footage Will Soon Be Itself an Urban Myth
The episode was set to air January 19.
It took about two days after the release of the show's trailer for Sky Arts to pull an upcoming episode of the British comedy Urban Myths in which Joseph Fiennes portrays Michael Jackson. A pretty quick timeline to be sure, but still longer that the time it takes for light to travel to the human eye, which is a little surprising. “We have taken the decision not to broadcast Elizabeth, Michael & Marlon, a 30min episode from the Sky Arts Urban Myths series,” Sky Arts tweeted in a statement. “This decision was taken in light of the concerns expressed by Michael Jackson’s immediate family. We set out to take a light-hearted look at reportedly true events & never intended to cause any offense. Joseph Fiennes fully supports our decision.” Jackson’s daughter, among other family members, found the depiction of the late singer unsettling to say the least. “i’m so incredibly offended by it, as i'm sure plenty of people are as well, and it honestly makes me want to vomit,” Paris Jackson tweeted earlier this week. Don't feel let down if you were looking forward to seeing some really bizarre comedy, though. The Hitler episode alluded to in the Urban Myths trailer is still currently set to air.