Urban Myths Canceled That Joseph Fiennes–As–Michael Jackson Episode, Meaning That Footage Will Soon Be Itself an Urban Myth

Latest News from Vulture

5 mins ago

Panda Express Donates to Charity To Resolve Their Fortune Cookie Twitter Beef With The Killers

Aw, now you're smiling and you really do mean it.

14 mins ago

Richard Prince Just Showed Artists How to Fight Trump. And May Have Cracked Contemporary Art Open Too.

"This is not my work. I did not make it. I deny. I denounce. This fake art."

10:22 a.m.

On One Day At a Time, We Finally Get the Parents’ Side of the Coming-Out Narrative

When kids come out on TV, parents rarely get their stories told.

10:16 a.m.

Surprise! Riz Ahmed Found the Time to Play a Surfer Dude in Girls

When do you sleep, Riz Ahmed?

10:12 a.m.

Victoria Is a Fine But Familiar British Period Piece

It’s well-acted and sumptuous to behold. But it’s probably not the next Downton Abbey.

10:10 a.m.

Don’t Be Afraid to Listen to Halsey’s New Song for Fifty Shades Darker, Unless Erotic Fiction Seriously Creeps You Out

"Not Afraid Anymore" follows Taylor Swift and Zayn's awkward duet.

10:00 a.m.

Nashville Recap: Who’s That Girl?

Nashville is slowly turning into The Ashley Willerman Show.

9:59 a.m.

Seth Meyers Gives Trump’s Infamous ‘Fake News’ Press Conference a Closer Look

"I do hope 'You are fake news' makes it into the lexicon as a sassy comeback."

9:24 a.m.

Marie Osmond Isn’t Performing at Trump’s Inauguration Either, Not That She Was Asked or Anything

"I try to stay out of politics. I'm an entertainer."

9:13 a.m.

Octavia Spencer Explains Why She Looked So Shocked in That Photo of Her Meeting Obama, As If We Needed an Explanation

And the time she lost a bet over his election.

Load More