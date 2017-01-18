Joy Is Vin Diesel Meeting Gummy Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel is a simple man with simple needs, most of which are covered by his work in several different action franchises. So what do you get the man who has everything? If you're a man like Jimmy Kimmel with nearly infinite means at your disposal, then you go with a life-sized gummy Vin Diesel head, obviously. And guess what: It works!

Have you ever seen a man so happy to see his face carved in gelatin?

I mean, if you have seen other people's faces carved in gelatin, please let us know, because we're working on some pretty good prank ideas.