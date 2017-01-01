Latest News from Vulture

18 mins ago

At Long Last Billy Joel Sang 'Miami 2017' in Miami, 2017 and Luckily No Lights Went Out on Broadway

The piano man rang in the new year with his 1976 hit.

7:44 p.m.

Mariah Carey's Rep Blames Rockin' Eve Production for New Year's Eve Fail

“A shame that production set her up to fail.”

4:22 p.m.

Kanye Greets 2017 with His New Tyga Collaboration ‘Feel Me’

If anyone should want to get out of 2016, it's Yeezy.

2:29 p.m.

Leslie Jones Plays a Round of ‘Would You Kiss at Midnight?’ on Late Night and Jon Snow Should Be So Lucky

Bad news, the Verizon-turned-Sprint spokesguy

1:01 p.m.

Mariah Carey’s New Year’s Eve Performance Was Truly the Ending 2016 Deserved

[screaming in the whistle register]

12:11 p.m.

M*A*S*H Actor William Christopher Dies at 84

Christopher played the show's Father Mulcahy.

12:00 p.m.

Everything You Need to Know About the Next Bachelor, Nick Viall

Yes, his name really is pronounced like "vile."

11:00 a.m.

CNN’s Don Lemon Pierced His Ear on TV, and That Was Only the Beginning of Don Lemon’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve

"Don't get blood on the jacket. It goes back to Brooks Brothers."

Yesterday at 2:56 p.m.

Nicki Minaj Just Found Out About Billy Eichner and Needs to Work Through All Her Thoughts and Emotions: ‘This Dude Is My New Hero’

#SweetieDontBabeMEitsLALAland

Yesterday at 2:06 p.m.

Alert Your Army of Skanks: the Mean Girls Musical Has a Premiere Date, Theater and Director

Very grool.

