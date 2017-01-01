Kanye Greets 2017 with His New Tyga Collaboration ‘Feel Me’
If anyone should want to get out of 2016, it's Yeezy.
Oh yeah, remember Kanye's year? From the release of The Life of Pablo in February and his subsequent American tour, to his disrupted concerts and eventual hospitalization this fall, to his, uh, burgeoning friendship with President-elect Donald Trump, if 2016 put anyone through the ringer, it was Mr. West. Tyga's "Feel Me" (feat. Kanye West) adheres to Yeezy's tradition of releasing new tracks on New Year's Eve, joining the ranks of 2014's "Only One" and 2015's "FACTS" from TLOP. You can listen to "Feel Me" here. Hopefully it's a taste of bigger and better things to come in 2017. Hey, if nothing else, Kanye still plenty of time to sign on play Trump's inauguration. There's not much bigger than that.