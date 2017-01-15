Kim Kardashian’s Police Report From Her Paris Robbery Has Been Released

Le Journal du Dimanche has published Kim Kardashian’s police report from the night she was robbed in Paris. The French newspaper’s English translation of the report includes details about how the robbers tied her up, taped her mouth shut, and left her in the bathtub while they stole jewelry, the contents of her purse, and her iPhone. In the report, she estimates that they robbed her of goods worth millions of dollars, including a ring worth $4 million alone. Out of the 17 suspects French police arrested last week in connection with the heist, 10 are facing charges. The six indicted on Friday were the more “senior” suspects, including a fellow nicknamed “Omar the Old.” A recent promo for Keeping Up With the Kardashians indicates the show will address the robbery and its aftermath.