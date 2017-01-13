Kate Mara and Jamie Bell Are Engaged, in the Fantastic Four Reboot’s Single Lasting Accomplishment
Sue Storm and the Thing are hitched.
Congratulations are in order for Kate Mara, Jamie Bell, and all four fans of 2015's Fantastic Four. Mara and Bell, who co-starred in Josh Trank's ill-fated reboot, are engaged; the two have been dating publicly since 2015. Bell has a son from his previous marriage to Evan Rachel Wood. We hope that the wedding provides an excuse for Kate to don her reshoots wig once again, and that it somehow forces Rooney Mara and Miles Teller to make small talk, because the thought of that is simply hilarious.