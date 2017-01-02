Hey 2017: 2006 Called, It Wants Its Today Show Anchor, Katie Couric, Back on Morning Duty
Couric is filling in at her old gig while Savannah Guthrie is on maternity leave.
Avid watchers of NBC's Today may have thought they entered a time warp this morning when they saw Katie Couric on her former throne next to Matt Lauer for the first time in over ten years. Couric held an anchor chair on the long-running program from 1991 to 2006, when she left for a shot at just-before-primetime behind the desk at CBS Evening News. Though she is only guest hosting for the week while Savannah Guthrie is on maternity leave, the morning show was in no way subtle about its feelings toward Couric. In addition to promoting her temporary spot all last week, the welcome committee put together a compilation of pictures and footage of the perky host's 15 years on the show. Couric will once again leave Lauer at the end of the week while Meredith Vieira, who co-hosted from 2006 to 2011, takes over the reins next Monday as she did during Guthrie's first maternity leave in 2015.