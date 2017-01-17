Latest News from Vulture

11:48 a.m.

Keegan-Michael Key Runs Billy on the Street’s Gun-Themed Double Dare Obstacle Course

Fish that shotgun out of George Washington's nose!

11:38 a.m.

Drew Barrymore Feasts Upon Human Flesh in the Santa Clarita Diet Trailer

Coming to Netflix February 3.

11:32 a.m.

Spoon’s New Song Provides a Hot Thought: What If They Only Made Dance Music From Now On?

It's the title track to their new album, out March 17.

11:24 a.m.

Trevor Noah Takes Donald Trump and Steve Harvey to Task for Attempting to Sully MLK Weekend

“Saying John Lewis isn’t a ‘man of action’ is like me saying Donald Trump is all tax returns, no tweets.”

11:12 a.m.

Stephen Colbert Resurrects ‘The Werd’ to Help You Laugh at the Haphazard Dismantling of the Afforable Care Act

The lighter side of losing coverage.

11:11 a.m.

Sherlock Showrunner Steven Moffat Explains That Big Finale

"Sherlock is quite a compassionate, passionate man underneath it all."

10:52 a.m.

Steve Harvey Offers a Thin Apology for His Anti-Asian Jokes

"I offer my humblest apology for offending anyone, particularly those in the Asian community, last week."

10:44 a.m.

Garth Brooks Would Have Loved to Play the Inauguration, But He Left the Decision Up to ‘Karma’

He'll be playing Cincinnati instead.

10:34 a.m.

Michael Moore’s Predictions for Trump’s Presidency: He’ll Absolutely Build a Wall, Ban Muslims

"I went through my five stages of grief months and months ago when I realized he was going to win."

10:00 a.m.

Margot Robbie’s Tonya Harding Costume Is Fearless, and God Help Anyone Who Dares to Disrespect It

Margot Robbie's moment continues.

