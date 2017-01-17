Keegan-Michael Key Runs Billy on the Street’s Gun-Themed Double Dare Obstacle Course
Fish that shotgun out of George Washington's nose!
There's only one thing messier and slimier than America's gun laws, and that's Nickelodeon's classic game show Double Dare. Billy Eichner marries the two in a shotgun wedding entitled Super Sloppy, Semi-Automatic Double Dare!, in which Key & Peele's Keegan-Michael Key must race against no time limit and surpass zero obstacles to get as many guns as an American's arms can carry. He does, however, have to find a shotgun in a sandbox, collect enough money to pay off Congress and, most important, get Billy an Emmy for doing political comedy. Has Samantha Bee ever gunned down The Wizard of Oz's Cowardly Lion to prove a point? Didn't think so.