Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman Honored David Bowie By Singing 'Heroes' on NYE
Urban sang a medley that also included songs from Prince, Merle Haggard, Leonard Cohen and Glenn Frey.
In a crappy year that saw the deaths of so many cultural icons, music was particularly hit hard. Keith Urban paid tribute to those fallen legends in the last moments of 2016 with his Music City Midnight New Year's Eve performance in Nashville. The country singer performed a tour de force medley featuring Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah," Eagles founding member Glenn Frey’s “Take It Easy," David Bowie’s “Heroes," Merle Haggard’s “Mama Tried” and Prince’s “Purple Rain." During "Heroes" Urban's wife Nicole Kidman, joined him onstage to sing off-mic the Bowie hit and stuck around to dance for the rest of the performance, which aired on CNN. Elsewhere on the cable news channel Don Lemon was getting his ear pierced, because how else do you finish up a strange year than with a new, unexpected look?