Keke Palmer Plans Legal Action Against Trey Songz for Putting Her in Music Video Without Permission After 'Sexual Intimidation' Didn't Work

Keke Palmer says she is planning to take legal action against Trey Songz after he included her in his "Pick Up the Phone" video without permission. Palmer voiced her strong objections to the "violation" and accompanying "sexual intimidation" in a furious Instagram post earlier this week, demanding, "How am I in this video Trey? After you found me in a closet HIDING because I was so afraid of anymore conflict. Literally my last option was to hide because you all would not listen when I said I did not want to be in the video the FIRST time. Just cause you give someone food and alcohol and throw in a little sexual intimidation doesn't mean they will buckle."

Palmer has now followed up the post with an interview with Larry King, in which she reveals how she came to be in the video and why she's looking for legal recourse in the aftermath. Apparently, what Palmer believed to be a New Year's Eve party in Miami turned into a music video shoot, and as she started experiencing pressure to partake, "I wasn't in the right mind. I had been drinking and eating and it wasn't a professional environment. It was not a place where I was like I'm in the right mind to decide if this works with my brand, if I like the artist, I don't know nothing about the artist that's also in the song." She says she refused to participate despite the repeated urgings of a producer, an assistant, and Songz himself. Of the latter's "sexual intimidation," Palmer elaborates, "I feel as a female often I'm put in situations where sometimes males will use their masculinity, their sexuality to taunt you." Palmer intends to take legal action, despite the video having since been pulled, because "it's not specifically just about this person, this guy and what he did. It's the overall idea that you can't just do stuff to people and it's alright, no matter who you are."