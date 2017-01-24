Kellyanne Conway’s ‘Alternative Facts’ Inspire Masses to Buy Book 1984
George Orwell's classic saw a government control people with <span>"newspeak."<span class="Apple-converted-space"></span></span>
Faced with a new administration that believes in proudly trumpeting "alternative facts" — or, as we previously called them, "lies" — Americans seem to be turning to answers from a book about a dystopia that is looking more and more plausible: George Orwell's 1984. The aforementioned "alternative facts" is a term coined by President Trump's adviser Kellyanne Conway when she defended White House press secretary Sean Spicer's easily disproven falsehoods about Trump's inauguration on Sunday's Meet the Press. Orwell's classic, which has long been a staple of classrooms, features a totalitarian government that attempts to control the public by altering the English language into "newspeak." By changing the meaning of words and erasing words altogether — much like changing a "proven falsehood" into an "alternative fact" — the political party hoped to control people's ability to have original thought. According to The Hollywood Reporter, following Conway's viral statement, the 1949 novel jumped onto Amazon's top-five-seller list by midday Tuesday. Though we've also heard the alternative fact that Amazon's top five is currently made up of five different editions of Donald Trump's The Art of the Deal.